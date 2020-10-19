LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – October 19, 2020

Johannesburg – The commission will continue to hear Transnet-related evidence on Monday morning. Former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi and Siyabonga Mahlangu, a former adviser to Malusi Gigaba, are expected to take the stand. On Sunday, the DA asked Gauteng Premier David Makhura to lodge an investigation into a security contract awarded to the family of former communications minister Siphiwe Nyanda by the provincial transport department in October 2007. The call was made by DA’s Jack Bloom following damning evidence heard recently at the commission.

The evidence relates to how Nyanda's company, GNS Risk Advisory Services, was allegedly awarded massive tenders without Transnet officials following any procurement procedures.

“The new evidence at the Zondo Commission that Transnet gave a R18 million contract to a security company linked to former ANC Cabinet minister General Siphiwe Nyanda casts new light on a R71 million contract that the Gauteng Department of Public Transport, Roads and Works (GDTRW) gave this company irregularly in October 2007," Bloom said, recounting the testimony.

He added: "According to Bowman Gilfillan director Christopher Todd, the then Transnet CEO, Siyabonga Gama, cancelled an open tender for security services to make way for General Nyanda Security (GNS) to submit an unsolicited bid and it was given the contract in December 2007. Todd also said that GNS didn’t even exist as it “had no prior track record and it was not registered with the regulatory authority, Sira, it was only registered the following year and, more importantly, it had no employees".

