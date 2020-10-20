LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – October 20, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will continue to hear Transnet-related evidence on Tuesday morning. Henk Bester, former managing director: rail at Hatch and Deidre Strydom, former Transnet executive manager: capital development, are expected to give evidence. Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama faces the prospect of being left high and dry after the commission probing state capture indicated on Monday that it might make a ruling for Gama to pay back R13 million to the parastatal for his alleged unlawful reinstatement in 2011. This was the indication given by the commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, after former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkhwanazi admitted that his board erred in reappointing Gama with full benefits in 2011.

WATCH FEED HERE

Mkhwanazi concurred with Zondo that a move to recover the funds to reimburse the taxpayers and the State would be appropriate.

The former board chairperson’s concession followed extensive questioning about his role in the decision to reinstate Gama, including allegations that the board was coerced to do so by the former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba – he denied the allegations.

The commission also heard how Gama was paid R13m , including benefits, despite being found guilty on three counts of gross negligence of a senior executive.

The freight company also paid R4m for Gama legal fees during his disciplinary hearing which found him guilty and declared him unfit to occupy that position.

Political Bureau