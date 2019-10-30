Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue hearing Eskom related testimony on Wednesday morning.



The commission will hear former Eskom divisional executive for corporate affairs Chose Choeu. On Tuesday, the commission heard from Eskom’s acting general manager for marketing and branding Paul Pretorius who told the inquiry that he was virtually forced into signing off on Eskom sponsoring The New Age (TNA) business breakfasts.



Eskom signed a contract that assured the Gupta company that it would sponsor four of its business breakfasts which costed the struggling power utility R1 million per session. The breakfasts were broadcast on the SABC’s Morning Live programme. The events showcased discussions with government officials.



Through the commission, it has been revealed that many of these breakfasts were funded using government money. Various state-owned enterprises including Transnet and Eskom funded the events. TNA spent little to no money on sessions.



Pretorius said his division was approached by TNA to fund the breakfasts in 2012 and to also spend on advertising in the newspaper. He declined the offer immediately because the deal involved a lot of money and little assurance of value for Eskom.

WATCH FEED HERE



He said his other concern was the TNA was not registered with the ABC.



Pretorius told the commission that after rejecting the offer he thought the matter was done but he was later instructed by his senior Chose Choeu, Eskom’s former divisional executive for corporate affairs, that he had to sign the deal with TNA. Choeu was not interested in hearing about Pretorius’ objections and insisted that the instructions had come straight from the minister (former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba).



"He said Pieter this is an instruction, this comes from the minister (Malusi Gigaba). He said Brian Dammas said you will do this. That was implied that it came from the top. Some of the minister's staff were included in emails about TNA,” Pretorius said.