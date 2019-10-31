Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue hearing Eskom-related testimony on Thursday morning.
On Thursday former non-executive board member at Eskom Mark Pamensky, former board chairperson Zola Tsotsi.
On Wednesday the commission heard from former Eskom divisional executive for corporate affairs Chose Choeu.
Choeu contradicted evidence heard at the commission on Tuesday.
Paul Pretorius, Eskom's general manager for marketing, told the commission on Tuesday that he was forced into concluding a contract with TNA which committed the power utility into paying R1 million for each TNA breakfast session it sponsored.