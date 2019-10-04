Johannesburg - Former Free State head of department for agriculture and rural development Peter Thabethe is expected back on the stand at the Zondo commission on Friday.

When he appeared last month, the former head of agriculture in the Free State battled to account on how Estina, a Gupta-linked company, was chosen as a local partner for the Free State Vrede dairy farm even though the company lacked experience.



Thabethe battled to answer questions on whether he had interrogated Estina as the perfect partner for the project.