LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry October 7, 2019









Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is expected to testify at the Zondo commission on Monday morning. Zuma has been implicated in testimony at the inquiry most notably from former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. Jonas testified last year that he had been driven to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold by Duduzane. A Gupta brother walked in, which he believes was Ajay Gupta, and did not introduce himself. Jonas said Duduzane and Hlongwane did not speak during the meeting and the only person who spoke was Gupta.

The former deputy minister said Gupta told him that former president Jacob Zuma was planning to fire then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and that he wanted to appoint him to take over the job. Gupta said the family planned to make money and that the Treasury was a stumbling block.

WATCH FEED HERE

Gupta told him he had to fire a number of people at Treasury once he was appointed.

Jonas said the Gupta brother offered him R600 million if he took the job. He said Duduzane was present when the offer was made.

Duduzane, who has admitted to having a close relationship with the Gupta family, has often partnered with the family in numerous businesses.

He has also been mentioned in the testimonies of other witnesses that have appeared at the inquiry. Former ANC MP Vytijie Mentor also mentioned Duduzane during her appearance.