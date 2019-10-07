Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is expected to testify at the Zondo commission on Monday morning.
Zuma has been implicated in testimony at the inquiry most notably from former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
Jonas testified last year that he had been driven to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold by Duduzane.
A Gupta brother walked in, which he believes was Ajay Gupta, and did not introduce himself.
Jonas said Duduzane and Hlongwane did not speak during the meeting and the only person who spoke was Gupta.