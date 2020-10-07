LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – October 7, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission resumes on Wednesday morning and will hear Eskom-related testimony. Eskom’s former financial director, Nonkululeko Dlamini, will take the stand. Other witnesses expected to testify include former board members Norman Baloyi and Venete Klein. Dan Marokane took the stand at the inquiry on Tuesday. He served as Eskom's head of group capital, which included being in charge of major projects including projects such as the Medupi power station.

He was appointed to the post in December 2014 but was suddenly suspended along with three of his colleagues in March 2015.

The group’s suspensions related to an independent inquiry which Eskom’s board at the time had decided to establish.

The Zondo commission has previously heard how the idea for the inquiry had been discussed at length at a meeting held at former president Jacob Zuma's Durban residence on March 8, 2015.

Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi and a former consultant, Nicholas Linnell, had testified that former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni had led the charge in motivating for the inquiry.

Myeni said Zuma wanted the inquiry. The former president gave the go-ahead for the inquiry at the same meeting.

Once Eskom's board had agreed to adopt the resolution for the inquiry it was decided that four executives would be suspended.

These included former Eskom chief executive Tshidiso Matona and Marokane.

The board believed that the executive's presence might intimidate staff from co-operating with the inquiry.

Marokane said he was called back from leave and in an 8am meeting on March 12, was told that he would be placed on suspension. He said he was surprised and that Tsotsi stressed that he had done nothing wrong.

Marokane said Tsotsi's assertion that he was on suspension but had done nothing wrong were contrary to what was written in the suspension letter.

The letter referred to "sabotage" and said he was consulted before the suspension, which he was not.

Marokane signed his suspension letter, but he later expressed his unhappiness in a letter he wrote to Tsotsi on March 18, stating his concern about the "unprocedural" manner in which the suspension was conducted.

Marokane later settled with Eskom, leaving the company after spending weeks at home following the suspension.

IOL