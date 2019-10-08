Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane testify at the State Capture commission of inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Zuma junior, 35, first appeared before the inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Monday to answer questions surrounding his relationship and meetings with the controversial Gupta family and some government officials and spent the bulk of his evidence fielding tough questions from Zondo and evidence leader advocate Philip Mokoena.

Zuma junior, 35, first appeared before the inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Monday to answer questions surrounding his relationship and meetings with the controversial Gupta family and some government officials and spent the bulk of his evidence fielding tough questions from Zondo and evidence leader advocate Philip Mokoena.

Johannesburg - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry will resume on Tuesday morning with former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane expected to wrap up his testimony.

Zuma was first grilled about a meeting in October 2015 in which former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas alleged that he was taken to the Gupta compound by Zuma and offered R600 million if he took up the post of finance minister from Nhlanhla Nene, who was going to be fired.

While Zuma and Jonas have conflicting versions about how the meeting transpired, they have both confirmed that the meeting took place.

Zuma also faced questions relating to the testimony of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, denying the latter's statement or ever having met the former official.

WATCH FEED HERE

He, however, admitted that he had taken former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen to the Gupta compound to meet Tony Gupta in 2014, but simply as a "meet and greet".

The commission will also hear testimony relating to the botched Vrede Dairy Farm project from a Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries official Elder Mtshisa and Memel estate agent Johannes Theron.