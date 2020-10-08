LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – October 8, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission resumes on Thursday morning. Former Eskom board member Venete Klein will take the stand. Other witnesses include: former Eskom company secretary Malesela Phukubje and former director-general at the Department of Public Enterprises Matsietsi Mokholo. On Wednesday, former Eskom financial director Nonkululelo Dlamini took the stand. Dlamini had worked at Eskom since 2003 and had been promoted several times.

In March 2015, she was serving as a general manager in the financial department.

She recalled that on March 10, 2015, she attended a strategic conference and was called several times by former group chief executive Matshela Koko.

Koko at the time was an executive in charge of commercial and technology.

Koko insisted that Dlamini meet him for a meeting in Melrose Arch. She said she told him she was unable to meet him because she was in an important strategic conference.

Koko had also requested that she send him her CV.

She said she did so, but later found that the email did not go through. When the meeting ended, she decided to meet Koko at a fast-food restaurant in Midrand.

She said Koko told her Eskom executives would be suspended in the coming days and that she might be asked to serve as acting financial director.

"He indicated that there is a possibility that I may be asked to act. My thought was that he was acting on behalf of the board," Dlamini responded when asked if she had inquired why Koko sought her CV.

Four Eskom executives were indeed suspended on March 11 and 12, 2015, and Koko was one of them.

The others included CEO Tshidiso Matona, Dan Marokane and Tsholofelo Molefe, who was Dlamini's boss and served as financial director.

The commission has previously heard details surrounding the suspensions and the board's decision to implement an inquiry into Eskom's affairs.

Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi and a former consultant, Nicholas Linnell, testified that the idea of instituting an inquiry was plotted at former president Jacob Zuma's residence in Durban on March 8.

According to their testimony, the former president gave the go-ahead for the inquiry and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni spoke on behalf of the president.

The board adopted the resolutions calling for the inquiry and the suspensions, which were justified as necessary to ensure staff members could corroborate fully with the inquiry without influence from executives.

Dlamini said that after the suspensions she was indeed appointed as acting financial director at Eskom as Koko had predicted.

In an affidavit supplied to the commission, Koko denied that he called Dlamini and asked for a meeting at Melrose Arch. He only confirms that the two did meet for dinner on March 10.

Dlamini stood by her statement, saying Koko did call her at around lunchtime and insisted that she forward her CV.

"Chair, I doubt I would dream that I was being called to Melrose Arch. Mr Koko did call me at around lunch and requested that I meet him at Melrose Arch. We met but we did not have dinner, it was a conversation," she said.

