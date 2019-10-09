Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry will resume on Wednesday, with former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi back on the stand for cross-examination by Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford. Wakeford was granted leave to cross-examine Agrizzi after the latter implicated him in his explosive testimony in January.

Agrizzi told the commission that Wakeford was on Bosasa's, now African Global Operations, payroll and received R100 000 monthly to suppress a SA Revenue Service (Sars) investigation into the controversial facilities company.

Following these damning allegations, Armscor granted Wakeford's request for special leave "in order to allow him time to prepare his evidence for the commission".

Armscor at the time also denied it had not done any work for and had no known commercial contracts with Bosasa.

WATCH FEED HERE