LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry September 26, 2019







Limpopo Provincial Head of Ipid Innocent Khuba. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - The commission will continue hearing state capture related evidence focusing on the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid). The head of Ipid in Limpopo Innocent Khuba will take the stand. On Wednesday, the commission heared testimony from Ipid's head of investigations Matthews Sesoko who detailed his involvement and subsequent removal from Ipid. Sesoko’s evidence largely corroborated former Ipid boss Robert McBride’s testimony in April over Nhleko’s unusual involvement Ipid’s investigation into the rendition matter. Sesoko worked along with another Ipid official Innocent Khuba who had been investigating the Zimbabwe rendition matter.

Dramat and former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrick Sibiya had been accused of unlawfully handing over Zimbabwean fugitives to the Zimbabwean police in 2010. The suspects later died in custody.

Sesoko said there were two reports on the case, an interim report compiled and signed Khuba and forwarded to the National Prosecuting Authority as a progress report and another final report which was signed off by him and McBride and later forwarded to the NPA and Nhleko.

The first report had found that Sibiya and Dramat should be charged while the second recommended that there was insufficient evidence to charge the two.

He said in December 2014, Nhleko asked for the entire docket on the rendition matter which also contained the progress report. McBride and Sesoko were reluctant to forward the docket, but hoped that Nhleko’s request was based on good faith and sent it to the minister.

Sesoko said he was surprised to learn through the media that weeks after Nhleko was handed the report Dramat had been placed on suspension. Nhleko supported his decision to suspended Dramat based on Ipid’s investigation.

However, Sesoko said the report Nhleko relied on was not the same one that Ipid had signed off on. McBride told the media that his department had found no charges against Dramat.

"In December 2014, General Dramat was suspended by the minister. I saw it on the news. To our surprise, the minister indicated that the suspension was based on the investigation and report by IPID. It took us by surprise because our report did not make such recommendations," Sesoko said.

"When the executive director (McBride) was approached by the media, he indicated that the IPID report did not make these recommendations. This is when the conflict between the minister and executive director McBride started."

Sesoko said because of the conflict between McBride’s version and that of Nhleko, the minister presented the interim report and questioned why there were two reports.

Nhleko then placed McBride on suspension and hired Werksmans Attorneys to investigate the alleged altering of the report. Sesoko said it was clear through the questioning of Werksmans attorney’s that they had been on a fishing expedition for “altering of the report” which he said never happened.