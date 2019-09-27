Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Friday morning hear in-camera testimony from a key witness in the investigation of the looting of the crime intelligence secret service account.
The witness is Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo who worked at crime intelligence for several years and has been under witness protection for years.
Naidoo ended up in witness protection after he blew the whistle on the widespread allegations of corruption at crime intelligence which he was also a part of.
He detailed his evidence to Hawks official Colonel Kobus Roelofse who began extensive investigations on the looting of the crime intelligence secret service fund based on information provided by Naidoo and his investigations.
Naidoo faced numerous threats for blowing the whistle and Roelofse worked on protecting Naidoo by placing him and his family under witness protection.