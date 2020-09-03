LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – September 3, 2020

Johannesburg – Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane is expected back on the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. Mokonyane will be making her second appearance following a lengthy appearance in August. Since her last testimony and denials, witnesses who contradicted her evidence have testified. Mokonyane was implicated in the testimony of former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi appeared in 2019 and alleged that because Mokonyane was seen as a valuable political figure who wielded power in the ANC, she was rewarded with bribes by former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson.

He said Mokonyane received cash gifts of between R40 000 and R50 000 from Watson. The former minister’s Krugersdorp home was also upgraded with security features all funded by Bosasa, Agrizzi alleged.

The inquiry also heard accusations that Mokonyane's 40th birthday party was funded by Bosasa and that she often received Christmas packages of meat, cold drinks and expensive liquor for her family gatherings, according to Agrizzi.

Mokonyane denied the allegations and said Bosasa had never hosted a birthday party for her.

This particular birthday bash came under scrutiny at the inquiry. The owner of Krugersdorp-based Victorian Guest House, Frederick Hendrik Coetzee, told the inquiry that his guest house had hosted a 40th birthday celebration for Mokonyane in 2003 which was paid for by Bosasa.

Coetzee said he was approached by Agrizzi to host a birthday party in June 2003. He said he was told the event was for Mokonyane and that Bosasa would provide for the costs of the party.

Coetzee provided the commission with invoices showing that he had invoiced Bosasa and Agrizzi for the cost of the celebration, which came to R41 000.

Another witness who took the stand was former Bosasa employee Bongiwe Dube. She was in charge of catering at the company.

Dube recalled an incident in December 2017 when she received a call from a butchery service provider who told her that a large order of meat was ready for delivery, and she was required to provide a delivery address.

Dube said she found the call strange because at the time, Bosasa's main office was closed for the Christmas break. She then called her boss, Catherine Mathabatha, who confirmed that she did not need to worry because she would arrange for the delivery and that it was intended for Mokonyane.

Dube said she did not know if the meat was delivered to Mokonyane, and that all she did was confirm the details to Mathabatha, who was her senior.

Mokonyane is expected to face questions regarding these contradictions.

IOL