Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Monday morning continue hearing evidence from a former crime intelligence officer. Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified in-camera at the inquiry on Friday. His identity is being protected as he has been living under witness protection for several years.

This was after he blew the whistle of the millions that were splurged by crime intelligence officials from funds meant to boost the unit’s intelligence work.

Naidoo detailed the events that led to his decision to speak to Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse and admit his involvement and that of others in alleged corruption. Roelofse testified at the commission last week.

Naidoo said on October 2011 he met with Roelofse and spoke about the secret service fund and how he administered false claims on instruction from General Solly Lazarus who was the account’s financial officer.