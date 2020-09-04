LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - September 4, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will resume its focus on Bosasa-related evidence on Friday morning with ANC MP Vincent Smith expected to take the stand. Smith has been implicated in the evidence of former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi who testified last year. Agrizzi laid bare accusations of corruption by the late Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson. He alleged the company had paid off several government officials and politicians in an attempt to secure lucrative government tenders.

Bosasa, which has undergone a liquidation process, focused its business on managing and providing services to correctional services facilities.

It scored contracts worth millions and Agrizzi told the inquiry some of these contracts were secured through kick-backs.

Smith previously chaired Parliament's portfolio committee on correctional services.

Agrizzi alleged Smith was bribed through security upgrades to his home. He was among several government officials who had their security upgrades funded by Bosasa.

Agrizzi told the commission how Watson had pushed for the company to pay Parliament chairperson Cedric Frolick R40 000 a month.

The money was to change public perception. Watson wooed Frolick in an attempt to get closer to Smith, Agrizzi claimed.

Smith at the time was against Bosasa and thought very little of the company which was accused of corrupt dealings following the conclusion of the Special Investigative Unit’s report into the company.

Although Smith was reluctant to get involved with Bosasa, he did change his mind, according to Agrizzi.

Agrizzi had also alleged Bosasa paid university fees for Smith's daughter and he was paid a monthly bribe of R100 000 by the company.

IOL