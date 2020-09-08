LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - September 8, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission resumes this morning to hear Eskom-related evidence from former board chairperson Zola Tsotsi. The commission this week is shifting its focus on the state-owned enterprise Eskom. On Monday, the inquiry heard from former Eskom chief executive Tshediso Matona. He led the power utility for six months and was suddenly suspended in March 2015. He explained the bizarre situation that led to him ultimately leaving Eskom. WATCH FEED HERE

Matona said a decision had been taken for a last-minute board meeting to convene on March 9, 2015. He said, at the meeting, Tsotsi presented a board resolution which had called for an inquiry into Eskom.

Tsotsi told the board the decision to conduct an inquiry had been supported by then-president Jacob Zuma and the then-minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown.

The resolution, which Matona said was never drafted by the company secretary as policy states, broadly spoke about Eskom's dire financial situation and its struggle to keep the lights on.

It was envisioned that the inquiry would be a search finding mission and also come up with resolutions to solve the utility issues, Matona recalled.

The inquiry's evidence leader Adv Pule Seleka SC presented an affidavit from a business consultant Nick Linnell, who explained he had drafted that resolution as he had been asked to do so by former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

Matona said when a vote on the resolution was called, most of the board's members were reluctant to support the decision as they felt they knew very little about reasons behind the decision to hold an inquiry.

Matona said he expressed his reluctance to support an inquiry because Eskom's issues were well-known at the time, its struggles with load shedding and its financial position. He said what was needed was solutions and not an inquiry.

That board meeting came up with no decision and it was decided that as second meeting would be convened on March 11 2015. Matona said he presented a plan to the board at this meeting. He reiterated his unhappiness with the board's desire to call for an inquiry.

Matona said what followed took him by surprise as he was asked by the board to step-aside from the company while an inquiry took place.

"I asked if they are suspending me and they said not quite. I had told them that we did not need an inquiry and that we had plans as management. When I came back I was given a letter of suspension. My understanding of due process was to be given an opportunity to present to the board on why I should not be suspended," Matona said.

He took this lack of consultation as a breach of labour law and he approached the Labour Court to set aside the suspension. He won the court matter but was later told he would be unable to return to his position and ultimately he left the company.

"I could not establish exactly what was the reason. It seemed that between the March 9 and March 11 meeting, something happened. My only conclusion was that this was coming from outside."

"The events that followed at Eskom after my ouster from the company and when Mr Molefe was appointed, and other things that were reported made me suspect that it was probably because I was removed to make way for some of that. I have no facts either than what I have seen.

Following Matona's departure, Brian Molefe was appointed as Eskom chief executive officer.

