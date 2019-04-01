Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes this morning following last week’s explosive testimony on facilities management company Bosasa. Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission on Friday that contrary to denials by ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and his insistance that Papa Leshabane, a director at Bosasa, paid for the security installations at his three properties the projects were done by Bosasa.

Agrizzi poured cold water on Mantashe’s claims and detailed how Bosasa arranged for the upgrades which were paid for in cash.

“One thing I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt chair, all those installations were paid for by Bosasa operations and not by a director. The whole thing was kept away from me by Papa Leshabane (Bosasa director) that had arranged for a site visit to a property in Boksburg. The first installation that they did was they appointed a sub-contractor to come and do the installations. I did not know about this until the sub-contractor had to be paid,” said Agrizzi.

He said the installations cost about R650 000.

Agrizzi also told the commission how Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson had pushed for the company to pay Parliament chairperson Cedric Frolick R40 000 a month.

The money was in an effort to change public perception, Watson wooed Frolick in an attempt to get closer to former correctional services committee chair Vincent Smith.

Smith at the time was against Bosasa and thought very little of the company which was accused of corrupt dealings following the conclusion in 2009 of the Special Investigative Unit’s report into the company.

The inquiry resumes at 10am.