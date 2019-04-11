Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate boss Robert McBride. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Former Ipid boss Robert McBride will take the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. McBride is the first witness in the commission's investigation into allegations of state capture within law enforcement agencies. His appearance was postponed on Monday.

This after the head of the commission's legal team Advocate Paul Pretorius told commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that the commission's team had made errors and delayed issuing notices to implicated parties.

The notices, according to the commission's rules, have to be issued to implicated parties before a witness takes the stand. These notices allow for the implicated party to know that they are implicated and to also consider the option of applying to cross-examine witnesses.

Pretorius acknowledged that the legal team had failed to issue the notices on time and therefore led to the delay of hearing both McBride and Booysen's evidence.

This was the second time that McBride's appearance had been postponed.

WATCH FEED HERE

For more #StateCaptureInquiry stories click here.