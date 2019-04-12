Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride testified at the inquiry into state capture. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Ipid boss Robert McBride will on Friday morning resume his testimony at the Zondo commission. McBride, who served as the head of Ipid for five years, began his testimony yesterday about the extent of corruption within law enforcement agencies.

McBride told the commission how the South African Police Service crime intelligence division would often declare documents as classified in an attempt to prevent investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

“Any request to crime intelligence, except for certain cases, is met with resistance. Very often crime intelligence will resort to the specious classification of documents in contravention of policy standards which prohibits the classification of documents to cover up maladministration,” said McBride.

“In an example, I can give in the abuse of resources, a senior officer who is not allowed to make use of an official SAPS vehicle made use of such a vehicle and it was reported to us and we investigated. Upon the investigators requesting the log book to ascertain the days and numbers and purpose of use of the vehicle, it immediately became a classified document. As to who classified the document and why, upon query on the telephone, investigators were told that is also classified,” he said.

McBride also told the commission how former police minister Nathi Nhleko suspended former Hawks head Anwar Dramat based on an unsigned provisional report regarding the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals.

McBride's five-year contract as the head of Ipid ended in March and he is currently challenging its non-renewal in court.

