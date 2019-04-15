Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride testifying at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Former Ipid head Robert McBride is the first witness in the commission's investigation into allegations of state capture regarding law enforcement agencies. He resumes his testimony on Monday after two tense days on the stand last week. McBride told the Zondo commission that when he was appointed as IPID head in 2014, he decided to re-evaluate the Zimbabwe rendition matter.

Dramat and former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrick Sibiya had been accused of unlawfully handing over Zimbabwean fugitives to the Zimbabwean police in 2010. The suspects later died in custody.

McBride said the final report and the provisional report on the rendition differed. The first report had recommended that Dramat and Sibiya be prosecuted regarding their involvement in the rendition matter.

The final report, which was compiled under McBride’s supervision, recommended that no charges be brought against Sibiya and Dramat. McBride said those recommendations were based on the fact that cellphone records showed that Sibiya and Dramat were not in the area where the rendition took place.

McBride's testimony will be followed by that of former KwaZulu Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

