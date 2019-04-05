Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who chairs the state capture inquiry. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes this morning with a former Free State MEC expected to take the stand. Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is set to testify on his encounter with the controversial Gupta family and former premier Ace Magashule's relationship with the family.

The commission declined to confirm whether it would be Dukwana who would testifying, but a week ago it was announced that he would give evidence on April 5.

The former MEC was fired in 2012 by Magashule.

He broke his silence last year in an interview with City Press newspaper and detailed how the Guptas were desperate to get involved in a $2.9 billion project.

The project, according to City Press, was meant to build a new city in the Free State area of Lejweleputswa. The billions were a commitment from a private company and the Guptas wanted to be involved in the project's implementation allegedly to take a share of billions invested.

Dukwana told the paper that he was asked by Tony "Rajesh" Gupta to sign a document which would have given approval for the project. He said he declined the bribes and to sign the document.

He said he visited the Gupta's Saxonworld compound 2011 with Magashule, now ANC secretary general.

He said Gupta offered him R2 million monthly for the duration of the project which was intended to take up to 10 years, he told City Press.

A week ago, Dukwana’s legal team expressed their unhappiness with the Free State government’s refusal to supply Dukwana with documentation related to his work at the department.

