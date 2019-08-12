Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Monday morning continue hearing testimony on the corruption allegations linked to the failed Vrede dairy farm project. Following a two-week break, the commission began hearing testimony linked to the project in July.

Agricultural economist David Andreas Maree will continue testifying on Monday.

The Vrede Dairy Farm project was established by the Free State government to help uplift underprivileged farmers in the area.



The project was allocated R220 million and only R2 million was spent on the farm. None of the people who were destined to benefit received anything from the project.



The tender for the project was awarded to a company called Estina, which had links to the controversial Gupta family. The company was awarded the tender even though it had no history of running similar projects.

It was reported how millions of rand that were paid to the Estina bank account were quickly paid out to various bank accounts belonging to Gupta-owned companies. Atul Gupta also received R10 million in his bank account.

Last month, Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the beneficiaries of the controversial project in Vrede, Free State, detailed the involvement of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former minister Mosebenzi Zwane in the project.