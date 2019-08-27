The Zondo commission will on Tuesday morning hear the evidence of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Tuesday morning hear the evidence of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana. This will be Dukwana's second appearance at the commission.

In April, Dukwana told the commission that he believes he was fired by former premier Ace Magashule for his refusal to advance the Guptas’ corrupt interests.

Dukwana told the inquiry on Friday about his sudden firing in 2012. He said he strongly believes that his relationship with Magashule had soured because he had decided to contest for the position of chairperson of the ANC, which was held by Magashule.

He also said his refusal to grant the Guptas access to a multi-billion rand Free State government project was another reason why he lost favour with his comrade.

"I believe I was fired as the MEC for refusing to approve and cooperate with the common purpose with Magashule to advance the commercial interest of the Gupta family and cause state capture. I have no doubt, and also because I was contesting him (as chairperson of the ANC in Free State)," said Dukwana.

The former MEC had detailed how the Guptas wanted a share in the province's planned new city project which was valued at $2.9 billion.

He said the Guptas attempts started with a visit he took with Magashule to the Gupta compound in 2012.

Dukwana was fired after these failed attempts by the Guptas. He was told by his fellow MEC that he was being removed to make way for a 50/50 representation of women as part of the ANC's policy.

Dukwana also admitted to the commission that he had accepted R10 00 from Tony Gupta as compensation for petrol. The two had met in 2015 at Oakbay Resources offices.

The commission resumes at 10 am.