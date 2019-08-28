Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana appears before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Free State MEC for economic development Mxolisi Dukwana will continue with his testimony at the Zondo commission on Wednesday morning. Dukwana made his second appearance at the inquiry following his first appearance in April.

On Tuesday, he told the commission that little action has been taken by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to sue him on claims he made at the inquiry in April.

Dukwana said following his appearance at the inquiry earlier this year he saw during an eNCA interview that Magashule had plans to take him to court.

Dukwana said he immediately instructed his lawyers to write to Magashule to show that he was ready to “face” him in court over allegations of corruption.

The former MEC said to date Magashule has not served him with legal papers and that “I stand ready to face [Magashule] in any court”.

Dukwana made a string of allegations against Magashule claiming the former Free State premier introduced him to the Guptas.

In April, Dukwana told the commission that he believes he was fired in 2012 by Magashule for his refusal to advance the Guptas’ corrupt interests.

He said he strongly believes that his relationship with Magashule had soured because he had decided to contest for the position of chairperson of the ANC, a position which was held by Magashule at the time.

He also said his refusal to grant the Guptas access to a multi-billion rand Free State government project was another reason why he lost favour with his comrade.

Political Bureau