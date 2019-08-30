The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Justice Raymond Zondo, sits in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Friday morning hear aviation-related evidence from chief risk officer of the Industrial Development Cooperation. Mark Phakamile Mainganya will take the stand of the behalf of the company.

On Thursday the commission continued hearing aviation-related evidence in its state capture investigation.

The director at Neon Solutions Vivien Natasen took the stand.

Natasen had admitted during his first appearance in July that his company had received R10 million from Van Wyk. He said he did not know that the money was the proceeds of possible corruption and kept the money as a favour to SA Express former executive Brian Van Wyk.

Natasen explained on Thursday that he had made a cash payment of R300 000 to Van Wyk after he requested it to purchase a vintage car. He insisted that he did not find it unusual that Van Wyk had requested cash as he had the money available.

The inquiry also heard that a former witness had fled the country fearing for her safety.

Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr made an opening address on Thursday and read an affidavit from Babadi Tlatsana’s lawyer. The affidavit details that Tlatsana had fled the country because she feared for her safety.

She had testified in June and told the commission of a dodgy 2015 tender deal that her company, Koroneka Trading and Projects, had won with SA Express. The contract was to supply ground services.

Tlatsana detailed Van Wyk had used Koroneka for corrupt dealings. She said that Van Wyk was in control of the company’s accounts.

Hofmeyr read from the affidavit and stated: "We communicated with her lawyer who was present during her testimony and he has indicated that there were threats made and intimidation to Mrs Tlasana after her evidence at the commission and the consequence of which is that in fear for her life she has left the republic".

"When the commission received this information it took it very seriously. We have engaged our investigators and they are updating us regularly on this. But as matters currently stand, it does appear that Mrs Tlatsana is not within the republic,” she said.

Tlatsana's lawyer does not know where she has fled to.