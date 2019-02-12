Former ANC Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is set to face a grilling at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as she concludes her evidence on Tuesday. On Tuesday, lawyers of former president Jacob Zuma’s aide, Lakela Kaunda, and Hawks official Mandla Mtolo are set to cross-examine Mentor after she implicated them in her testimony.

She had returned to the witness stand to do two things; clarify crucial issues with her evidence and also face questions from applications to cross-examine her.

Mentor alleged Kaunda was the one who called her to come to Johannesburg to meet Zuma prior to the Gupta ministerial offer, while she accused Mtolo of telling her to remove Zuma’s name from the criminal case she lodged in 2016 if she wanted it to be investigated.

Both Kaunda and Mtolo have denied the allegations.

Mentor was one of the first witnesses to take the stand at the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

She formally backtracked on her evidence which implicated businessman Fana Hlongwane. Mentor testified at the commission in August that when she was on an Emirates flight to Dubai in 2010, Duduzane Zuma introduced her to a man he referred to as chairman. She identified the man as Hlongwane.

