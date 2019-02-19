State Capture inquiry chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will hear testimony from National Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod on Tuesday. On Monday former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile concluded his testimony at the Zondo commission which largely corroborated evidence provided by former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan.

Fuzile told the commission that the opposition of Gordhan and Nene to the cutting of corners and flouting of legislation by departments when procuring services was one of the main reasons why they were in former president Jacob Zuma’s bad books.

Fuzile said Zuma and others in his government were frustrated by the Treasury’s reluctance to approve big transactions without due diligence, which they seemed to be personally committed to, without following due processes.

The projects included the nuclear procurement project; the purchase of shares in Engen by Petro SA; matters relating to SAA, including approvals; the Sassa (South African Social Security Agency) grant contract; the Gupta-linked Denel-Asia matter; and the closure of Gupta accounts by banks.

WATCH FEED HERE





For more #StateCaptureInquiry stories click here.