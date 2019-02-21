Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission is expected to use a number of reports compiled on Eskom to bulk-up its investigation into state capture at Eskom. The power utility will be the first state-owned enterprise to be investigated because of its important role and its complexity as well as its large revenue.

Advocate Vincent Maleka, for the commission's legal team, said the reports, which include Parliament's Eskom inquiry report and the state capture report, would be used and on Wednesday he placed them on record for the commission.

The commission will also look into emails that showed how Eskom executives shared confidential information about the company with third parties.

Other reports to be tackled include the CDH report which detailed how former Eskom executive Matshela Koko's step-daughter and wife benefited from deals with the company.

