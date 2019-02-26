Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes on Tuesday morning with an Eskom manager expected to testify. Daniel Mashigo who is the acting general manager for primary energy division at the power utility, will take the stand.

On Monday, Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza concluded his testimony.

Mabuza's testimony was largely based on what the new Eskom board, which was appointed in January 2018, uncovered when it took over.

He said the state-owned enterprise was the theatre where state capture took place. He outlined the various disciplinary charges that were brought against now former Eskom officials such as Matshela Koko and Suzanne Daniels.

He told the commission how Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta-linked Salim Essa.

Mabuza said Koko was brought back to Eskom in July 20, 2015, after being suspended for a few months.

Mabuza says on that date of his return, Koko immediately started sending confidential Eskom documents to the ‪[email protected]‬ email address, which according to Mabuza was Essa’s email account.

The Eskom chair said this demonstrated Koko's devotion to capturers by showing them the business opportunities at Eskom.

Mabuza also touched on Daniels' charges. She was accused of sharing a draft statement from the board with the ‪[email protected]‬. email address.

Daniels had also signed off on Eskom's payment of former board chair Ben Ngubane's legal fees worth R800 000 that were related to SABC hearings and not Eskom. She was also charged ove her role in the Mckinsey matter.

Daniels was later fired after being found guilty at a disciplinary hearing.

Watch the inquiry live here:

