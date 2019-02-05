State Capture inquiry chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission of inquiry into alleged allegations of state capture continues on Tuesday morning. Two witnesses are set to testify on corruption related to facilities management company, Bosasa.

The commission is also expected to hear testimony from two of the commission’s investigators.

Last week, the inquiry heard the conclusion of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony. Agrizzi sent shockwaves when he took the stand two weeks ago.

The commission also heard from three witnesses that worked at Bosasa with only one still employed by the company.

Richard Le Roux gave the most stunning testimony. He told the inquiry that he was still employed by Bosasa.

He said he was responsible for maintaining security equipment at Bosasa's head office. And because of his duty, he was often tasked to stall security systems which were labelled "special projects".

They included ANC chairperson and Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni, who also chairs the Jacob Zuma Foundation, former prisons boss Linda Mti, ANC MP Vincent Smith, correctional services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, and former procurement head at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Mbulelo Gingcana.

