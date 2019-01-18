State Capture inquiry chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)



Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is expected to continue his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Agrizzi's testimony pointed to a culture of bribery among Bosasa bosses in exchange for lucrative government contracts. He testified that there were a number of vaults at the company's offices which were used to store large sums of cash to pay off government officials.





Agrizzi also told the court about Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's cult-like control over employees at the company.





According to Agrizzi, employees lived in fear for their lives and were intimidated by Watson's links to controversial figures within the law enforcement sector.





On Thursday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings for security reasons after Agrizzi expressed concerns about the presence at the inquiry of Bosasa's head of security, Solomon Segale, who is also a former police officer.







WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:









IOL



