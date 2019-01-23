Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. FILE PHOTO: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency.

Johannesburg - Angelo Agrizzi, the former chief operations officer of Bosasa Operations, will on Wednesday reach a week of testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry probing allegations of State capture, and is not yet finished. This makes Agrizzi the witness who has testified the longest so far before the commission headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo since it began in August.

Agrizzi implicated senior members of the ruling ANC party, government officials, members of Parliament and trade union leaders in taking bribes from Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to give the company tenders. Agrizzi said Watson even bribed Bosasa management to buy their silence.

Bosasa cheated its way into winning four multi-billion rand contracts with the department of correctional services among others, for catering, access control, CCTV and fencing, he told the Zondo Commission.

He said the company used various methods to launder money and cheat tax authorities, including creating ghost workers, using fake invoices and creating fictitious companies.

To try and hide corruption evidence from the Special Investigative Unit, Bosasa orchestrated a fake server crash, set alight computers and a tranche of documents and buried them into a hole.

Bosasa was allegedly involved in facilitating and bankrolling the holiday trips and travel arrangements of senior government officials linked to its lucrative contracts using its VIP account with travel agent Blake's Travel.

Agrizzi has admitted he was complicit in these alleged corrupt practices during his 17 years at Bosasa. He is now under witness protection as he fears for his life after he blew the whistle.

He showed the commission a six-minute video in which Watson, together with Bosasa directors, counted R1 million in cash used for bribes inside a walk-in vault at Bosasa offices.

He said Bosasa, now trading as African Global Operations, spent between R4 million to R6 million per month to bribe officials to score government contracts worth more than R10 billion.

After his testimony, many of the people implicated are expected to apply to cross-examine Agrizzi.

