Johannesburg - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is expected to continue with his hard-hitting testimony at the Zondo commission on Monday morning.
This is Agrizzi's second week on the stand and he is expected to reveal more information on the corrupt dealings that took place at Bosasa while he was still an employee.
He continued to implicate various individuals in the wide-scale corruption that took place at Bosasa involving various government officials. The corruption focused largely on ensuring Bosasa obtained government tenders worth millions of rands.
The commission heard how tender rules were rigged in favour of Bosasa which gave the company an unfair advantaged compared to other bidders.
Agrizzi is expected to continue dealing with detailing activities at Bosasa. He will also implicate former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, who is said to have received R3000 000 from Bosasa on behalf of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.
