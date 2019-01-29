Former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer, Angelo Agrizzi. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to continue his testimony at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday morning. On his eighth day of testimony on Monday, Agrizzi said he knew of payments to journalists which were facilitated in order to control the negative media reports that Bosasa was facing at the time.

He said as far as he could remember those payments were made from 2012 and he is unsure if it continued after he left Bosasa. Agrizzi said he handed over R71 000 to Bosasa employee Papa Leshabane, who was tasked with issuing bribes to various officials on behalf of Bosasa.

According to him, of the R71 000 about R30 000 was to be used to pay journalists for positive stories on Bosasa and foiling attempts at writing negative stories about the company. Agrizzi said he was not present when the payments were allegedly made to the journalists and he relies on information provided by Leshabane.

Agrizzi also told the inquiry that former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni showed Bosasa executives an NPA report on an investigation into the company's corrupt activities and that government officials often frequented Bosasa's head office.

Agrizzi said Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson told him one afternoon that he had received a call from Myeni requesting a meeting.

"She told him [Gavin Watson] she had some documents and it was critical that they meet. Gavin asked me to attend the meeting with him at Sheraton Hotel [in Pretoria, opposite the Union Buildings]. We took along R300 000 cash with us for her."





