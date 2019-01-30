Former chief financial officer of Bosasa Andries Johannes van Tonder testifies at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder resumes his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Van Tonder took the stand after former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive testimony that lasted nine days.

On his final day on the stand, Agrizzi testified about threats against his life and told the Zondo commission that he had consulted various people, including advocates Gerrie Nel and Glynnis Breytenbach about the matter.

Van Tonder on Tuesday told the commission that Bosasa boss Gavin Watson used mandatory early morning prayer meetings as a tool to control his staff. “He used those sessions as a tool to determine loyalty to him he insisted that everyone pray out loud, saying he needed to hear where we were at. I stopped attending the prayer meetings, which led to a deterioration of the relationship between us.”

Van Tonder also testified that he felt used by Watson after investigations into Bosasa’s financial affairs by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) cleared Bosasa in 2015.

