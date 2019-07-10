Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will hear testimony from the acting manager of Governance, Risk and Compliance at Transnet, Janet Walsh. On Tuesday controversial former chief of state protocol Ambassador Bruce Koloane took the fall for the landing of the Gupta aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base and admitted he abused former president Jacob Zuma’s name.

Koloane made a dramatic U-turn after the commission of inquiry into state capture handed him previously classified recordings, some of which have him putting pressure on other government officials to speedily process the request by the Guptas to land wedding guests at the national keypoint.

He told commission chairperson that he abused Zuma’s name and those of former transport minister Ben Martins and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

“I erred in wrongly and wrongfully using the name of Mapisa-Nqakula, Martins and Zuma to try and exert pressure on the officials who were supposed to process the flight clearance,” Koloane admitted.

He said the incident happened more than six years (between February and April 2013) and that he tried to put it behind him.

Koloane described his move as namedropping, as it is now known in government circles. He also admitted that Mapisa-Nqakula, Martins and Zuma never gave him an instruction.

“I actually abused the power of my office, calling officials to influence them,” he admitted.



Political Bureau and IOL

