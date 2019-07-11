Transnet's former electrical engineer Francis Callard. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will continue hearing the testimony of Transnet's former electrical engineer Francis Callard. The commission led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will also hear the testimony of Major Ntshisi.

On Wednesday, Callard returned to respond to the entity’s former executive finance manager Yousuf Laher and Yusuf Mohammed, who was general manager in Singh’s office, who both dispute parts of his testimony.

Laher and Mohammed have not applied to cross-examine Callard.

Callard, who gave evidence in May, has implicated 37 individuals, including former board members and other entities but 35 have not responded to the commission’s notices.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello told the commission headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Laher identified five matters in which he took issue with Callard’s testimony.

These include the increase in the costs of 100 locomotives bought from China South Rail (CSR) in 2012, the advanced payments for the 100 and 1064 electric and diesel locomotives, the business case for the acquisition of the 1064 locomotives and negotiation spreadsheets.

In his testimony, Callard said the increase in the estimated total cost of acquiring the 100 locomotives from R3.87billion to R4.8bn was excessive and difficult to justify.

