Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will be hearing the testimony of the Director of Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen. On Thursday, a key figure in the Gupta plane saga remembered implicating former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane as the person who pressured him to grant the controversial family permission to land its chartered flight.

Major Thabo Ntshisi, who was at the command post at the Waterkloof Air Force Base at the time, told the commission of inquiry probing state capture that he only recalled details of his testimony at an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) board of inquiry after listening to the recordings this week.

He denied being influenced by Koloane to give the Guptas clearance to land at Waterkloof.

“What made me recall what I told the board of inquiry were the recordings that were played at the commission,” Ntshisi said.

WATCH FEED HERE

He still maintained that he did not give flight clearance due to pressure from anyone although he admitted that he was among the SANDF members pressured by Koloane.

“I am one of the people Koloane put pressure on to grant the flight clearance but I did not give flight clearance due to pressure from Koloane,” Ntshisi insisted.

Last week, when Ntshisi testified at the commission he distanced himself from the contents of the transcript of the board of inquiry convened by SANDF chief General Solly Shoke and chaired by Lieutenant-General Derrick Mgwebi after the Guptas’ plane landed at the national key point.

However, he sang a different tune on Thursday.

Political Bureau



