Former president Jacob Zuma set to continue his testimony at the Zondo Commission.

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Wednesday continue hearing testimony from former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma returns to the stand for the third day and he is expected to be questioned on the evidence of more witnesses who had implicated him in previous testimonies by Advocate Paul Pretorius.

On Wednesday, Zuma is expected to be grilled on the testimony of former minister Barbara Hogan, who accused Zuma of interfering in key appointments at state-owned entities.

Zuma's last two days on the stand were characterised by spy claims against senior ANC members, alleged threats to his life and the lives of his family and denials.

On Tuesday, Zuma told a concerned Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, that he'd received threats against his life on Monday.

According to the former president, his personal assistant received a call threatening to kill him, his children and those close to him.

Zondo condemned these threats, saying they were "totally unacceptable", and asked the commission to look into the matter and offer Zuma and his team any assistance they may require.

After this, Zuma was taken through the testimonies of ex-government spin doctor Themba Maseko and that of former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

The former president denied the duo's damning allegations against him, saying Mentor was "exaggerating" in her testimony implicating him while denying any involvement in firing of Maseko in 2011.