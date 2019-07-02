Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of State Capture will on Tuesday be hearing the testimony of former minister of transport Mr Ben Martin as well as the testimony of Chief of Air Navigation Services Mr Hennie Marais. On Monday, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni were accused of having illegally implemented jobs deals at the airline to favour certain black-owned companies and members of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

This was one damning piece of evidence heard during the testimony of Thuli Mpshe - former SAA acting chief executive - who was testifying before the commission of inquiry probing state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission heard that Masina - while deputy minister of trade and industry in 2015 - signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Myeni to force all companies doing business with SAA to allocate 30% of their individual deals to certain black-owned companies and MK military veterans.

The commission also heard how a meeting between SAA executives and members of the MKMVA national leadership - led by the then deputy minister of defence and military veterans, Kebby Maphatsoe - and Des van Rooyen nearly degenerated into chaos.

Mpshe said her team was explaining to MKMVA the requirements that they had to meet to do business with SAA, but Myeni allegedly intervened and showed her disapproval of their explanation.

“The chair intervened and said: ‘These people died for us. Why don’t you tell them what is the budget for jet fuel at SAA and not give this explanation on requirements. The people have died and suffered’,” Mpshe said.

Political Bureau and IOL