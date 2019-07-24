Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison.

Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday will continue hearing testimony from Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the beneficiaries of the controversial project in Vrede, Free State. The commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will also hear from Dhlamini's deputy in the African Farmers’ Association’s Vrede chapter Mishack Mpaleni and later, Tankisi Janki Masiteng.

On Wednesday, the commission heard Mosebenzi Zwane, now chair of Parliament's portfolio committee on transport, took a gospel choir from Vrede, his home town, on an all-expenses paid trip to India instead of emerging farmers meant to go receive training on dairy farming.

The commission also heard how an illegal agreement was drafted by the Free State department of agriculture listing beneficiaries for the botched project and contained clauses that did not fit with the nature of project.

Watch the live feed here:

Political Bureau