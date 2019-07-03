The former Director General of Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Ms Nonkululeko Sindane. Screengrab

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission on Wednesday morning is hearing the testimony of former Director General of Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Ms Nonkululeko Sindane.

Sindane is expected to implicate Zuma in her evidence.

Koloane was expected to arrive back in the country on Tuesday night and his legal representative will be present at the commission on Wednesday.

“He has asked for more time, but we did indicate to him to bring an application,” evidence leader Thandi Norman said.

Jerry Matjila, the current South African ambassador to the UN and the department of international relations and co-operation’s former director-general, has also asked the commission for more time after it addressed him incorrectly and with the wrong title.





Matjila will appear before Justice Zondo on Monday.

On Tuesday former Cabinet minister Ben Martins detailed the lengths the controversial Gupta family went to in their bid to land a private Jet Airways plane at OR Tambo International Airport six years ago.

Martins told the commission of inquiry into state capture that a few months into his tenure as transport minister Tony Gupta approached him.

Political Bureau and IOL