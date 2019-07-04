Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Thursday hear testimony from Department of International Relations and Co-operation Senior Foreign Affairs Assistant William Matjila, Department of Military Veterans Acting Director-General Lt Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi and SA Air Force chief Lt Gen Msimang. This comes after a South African Army officer on Wednesday testified before the commission that he had been opposed to the Guptas landing a chartered flight at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in April 2013.

Major Thabo Ntshisi, who was at the commanding post as sergeant-major at the time, said he was initially against the landing of the chartered Jet Airways plane but agreed to process the request after former chief of state protocol Vusi Bruce Koloane sent an email telling him to proceed.

According to Ntshisi, he also discussed the matter with Lieutenant-Colonel Christine Anderson, who was the movement control officer at Waterkloof, and who told him he “must be very careful now, our Number 1 knows about this. It is political. Allow them”.

“Number 1” is a reference to former president Jacob Zuma.

Watch the live feed here:

Politics Hub