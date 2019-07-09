Former Chief of State Protocol, Ambassador Bruce Koloane appears before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The former Chief of State Protocol Bruce Koloane is expected to continue with his testimony at the the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Koloane - the South African Ambassador to the Netherlands - has rebutted allegations that former president Jacob Zuma allowed the Guptas’ wedding guests to land at the Water­kloof Air Force Base in April 2013.

Koloane was reacting to allegations made at the commission headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

A senior official in the SANDF, Major Thabo Ntshisi, testified that Koloane had approached him on April2 2013, asking that he allow the Guptas to land their Jet Airways flight at the base as Zuma had given permission to do so.

Ntshisi said Koloane wanted his office to expedite the issuing of a lan­­ding clearance to the Guptas.

He said that seven days later, Koloane approached him again and told him that Zuma had instructed former transport minister Ben Martins to help the Guptas with the landing.

Political Bureau and IOL