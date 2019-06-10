Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. File picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Monday continue hearing testimony from head of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) financial surveillance department Shiwa Mazibuko. Mazibuko first appeared before the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Friday where he revealed shocking details of how a Gupta-linked company successfully moved almost R52 million from South Africa to Hong Kong and claimed it had bought goods worth about R50 000.

He told the commission that letterbox company Homix exported R51.8m through Mercantile Bank via an intermediary in 2015 before R14.4m was blocked.

Homix was nominated by Gupta associate Salim Essa to receive payments from Transnet and Regiments Capital.

Mazibuko said Homix was used to take money out of the country illegally and committed trade-based money laundering.

“If this was not stopped, this could have been R500 million after some time,” he said.

Zondo asked why there was no system that prevented such large amounts of money from moving out of the country.

Mazibuko said it was difficult to trace each and every transaction as 500 000 foreign exchange transactions worth trillions of rand were processed daily.

