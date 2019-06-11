Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday hear testimony from Deloitte auditor Chetan Vaghela. On Monday, the commission heard testimony from former Transnet Group Chief Information Officer Makano Muriel Mosidi and SA Reserve Bank head of financial surveillance Elijah Mazibuko.

Mazibuko testified about how law enforcement agencies sat on several reports on exchange control contraventions, some by Gupta-linked companies, with Parliament doing little to direct them to act.

He further said the central bank had repeatedly told Parliament during its appearance at portfolio committee meetings that it was sitting with 64 cases to date relating to illicit financial flows.

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he was concerned by the apparent lack of effectiveness of Parliament.

He revealed that the inquiry was in the process of setting up a special task team to probe the role of the legislature over the years when allegations of state capture emerged.

Watch the live feed here:



