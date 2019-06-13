Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Thursday hear testimony from former Head of Financial Risk Management at South African Airways Cynthia Agnes Soraya. Soraya's testimony follows that of former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana, who revealed how, barely weeks into his tenure in 2013, his opponents were already digging up dirt on him in his hometown of uMlazi, near Durban.

Nxasana told the commission of inquiry into state capture that shortly after the announcement of his appointment in August 2013, two National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) employees gave him unsolicited information, independent of each other, including an affidavit that there were NPA employees driving around his hometown asking people about him.

They also wanted information on a 1985 murder charge for which he was acquitted.

Nxasana was informed that there was a campaign by controversial former acting NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba to dig up dirt about him with the intention of embarrassing him so that former president Jacob Zuma could remove him.

According to Nxasana, the plan was that after his removal, Jiba would act as NDPP and possibly be permanently appointed.

Watch the live feed here:

