Former Chief Financial Officer of South African Airways Ms Phumeza Nhantsi appears before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state will resume on Wednesday. The commission chaired by deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, said in a statement that it will continue to hear testimony of former chief financial officer of South African Airways, Phumeza Nhantsi.

The Commission will also hear aviation related testimony from Director of BNP Capital, Mr Daniel Mahlangu, Mr Nhlanhla Ngwenya and Arson Phiri.

On Tuesday Nhantsi, a chartered accountant, accused former chairwoman Dudu Myeni and her board of using her to enrich certain individuals, including politicians.

She was grilled on why she allowed SAA to conclude dubious lucrative deals, without proper processes and sometimes without any due diligence.

This included the 2015 flouting of procurement regulations when appointing the Free State Development Corporation to source R15billion for the airline for debt consolidation.

Nhantsi said she had carried out the instructions of the board because at the time she had thought they were in the best interest of SAA, adding that she was still new in her role as she had just been seconded to her post in an acting capacity from the SizweNtsalubaGobodo accounting firm.

“I think in my mind I was acting in the best interest of the company looking at the interest rates that we could get. Legal (department) was doing their part, but from the numbers’ perspective for me it made sense to continue with them,” Nhantsi said.

Political Bureau