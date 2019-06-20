Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is on Thursday hearing testimony from SA Express General Manager Arson Phiri. This comes after the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, heard how the ANC allegedly sent one of its staffers to persuade a senior manager at a state-owned airline to drop a sensitive investigation - and offered him a R3 million bribe.

SA Express divisional manager for security management Timothy Ngwenya on Wednesday revealed how he was approached by a “Sipho”, who claimed to have a mandate from Luthuli House.

”I need to talk to you, I’ve got a mandate from Luthuli House,” Ngwenya remembered the man saying over the phone.

At the time, Ngwenya was investigating R31m that had been paid by SA Express to a company known as Koreneka, which was approved by the airline’s former chief executive, Anati Ntshanga.

Ngwenya said the ANC’s Sipho told him that the money that had moved out of the North West was meant to finance the party’s political activities and campaigns.

The commission will also hear aviation-related testimony from the North West Dept of Community Safety and Transport CFO Kutlwano Phatudi as well as Koroneka Trading's Babadi Tlatsana.

Watch the live feed here:

Politics Hub