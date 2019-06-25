Airport Coordinator for SA Express, Ms Estelle Loock testifies at the Zondo Commission. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will continue to hear testimony from Airport Coordinator of SA Express Ms Estelle Loock on June 25. The Zondo Commission is also expected to hear aviation-related testimony from the Head of Fuel Management at SAA Mr Mark Vaughan.

On Monday, the former owner of Asset Movement Financial Services (AMFS), Kalandra Viljoen, was grilled on why her company operated as a bank, despite not being registered as required by law, including receiving millions of rand through electronic transfers on behalf of its clients, which it in turn delivered in stacks of cash in unmarked vehicles.

Viljoen’s cash-in-transit business, which handled more than R500million between 2015 and 2017, was flagged by evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr for not complying with the Banks Act and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica); it had potentially been used to launder public funds.

“What we have established through this evidence is that there was an operation carrying at its peak more than half a billion rand of funds, and if this commission is to have some chance of establishing where some of the public funds we know were unlawfully obtained ended up, it may well be that these types of entities need to be investigated further,” Hofmeyr said.

Viljoen’s grilling came after the commission heard how a little-known North West enterprise, Koreneka Trading and Projects, was paid around R51m for aviation ground-handling services at Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports.

Of this amount, R20m came from the provincial government while R31m came from SA Express airline, which had secured a dodgy deal to operate the two airports.

WATCH FEED HERE





Political Bureau and IOL